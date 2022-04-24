Unchecked private transport life risk for passengers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Exemption of traffic rules to private passenger vans from Multan to Jhang is becoming life threatening for masses due to sever violations which usually go unchecked by the concerned departments.

Travelling by a private passenger van from Multan to Jhang, Kabeerwala , Khanewal and Shorkot was like jumping into river without having skill of swimming.

These passenger vans used to accommodate a large number of passengers inside the van and many on the roof besides loading heavy material on it. Untrained driver and staff along with poor fitness of vehicles would turn into mishap.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kabeerwala was about 40 kilometers away from Multan passing through two districts including Multan and Khanewal.

It is also worth mentioning that these passenger vehicles started their journey from Vehari Chowk Multan even with extra passengers, over loading and over speeding but concerned departments were playing the role of a silent spectators waiting for any untoward incident.

The prime duty of four departments including District Regional Transport Authority (RTA), City Traffic Police, Punjab Police and Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) was not only to regulate traffic but also keep vigil on such vehicles which are life threatening for masses.

The news agency observed that most of the violations can be noticed at over 20 kilometer route from Multan towards Kabeerwala there was no proper system to nab the violators Besides, over loading, extra passengers and other violations, the driver and helpers were untrained and unethical which is also a major problem for users.

A passenger namely Zain Aslam told this news agency that he used to travel on such transport regularly due unavailability of any reasonable or government supervised transportation system on the route. He said that travelling on these unfit passenger vans was a life risk.

He demanded of provincial and divisional administration to ensure proper check and balance on these transport in order to prevent any mishap.

However, the spokesman of all concerned departments have been contacted on the issue but they said that it was not under their jurisdiction.