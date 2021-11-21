Unchecked private transport, life threatening for passengers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Exemption of traffic rules to private passenger vans from Multan to Dunyapur becoming life threatening for masses due to sever violations went unchecked by the departments concerned.

These passenger vans used to accommodate a large number of passengers inside the van and many on the roof besides loading heavy material on it. Untrained driver and staff along with poor fitness of vehicles could lead to a big mishap anytime.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Dunyapur was about 50 kilometers away from Multan while two districts including Khanewal and Lodhran were between these two destinations.

It also worth mentioning here that these passenger vehicles start their journey from Vehari Chowk Multan even with extra passengers, over loading and over speeding but the departments concerned were playing the role of a silent spectators waiting for any untoward incident.

The prime duty of four departments including District Regional Transport Authority (RTA), City Traffic Police, Punjab Police and Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) was not only to regulate traffic but also keep vigil on such vehicles which are life threatening for masses.

It is observed that most of the violations could be noticed at the initial over 20 kilometer route from Multan towards Dunyapur where no check post of Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP), no patrolling schedule, no police station and no duty point for traffic police was there which give an immense sense of insecurity to masses.

Besides, over loading and other violations, the unethical behaviour of untrained driver and helpers is also a major problem being faced by the passengers.

A passenger namely Shahzaib told this news agency that he used to travel on such transport regularly due unavailability of any reasonable or government supervised transportation system on the route.

He said travelling by a private passenger van from Multan to Dunyapur was like jumping into river without knowing its depth and having no swimming skills.

He mentioned that he called Police helpline 15 time and again but there was no response by the police.

He demanded of provincial and divisional administrations to ensure proper check and balance on these transport in order to prevent any mishap.

When contacted, the spokesman of all the departments concerned said that it was not under their jurisdiction.

