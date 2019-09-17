UrduPoint.com
UNDP Organizes Training Session For PAC Members Of KP Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:11 PM

UNDP organizes training session for PAC members of KP Assembly

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Tuesday organized a capacity building training session for members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Islamabad on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Tuesday organized a capacity building training session for members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Besides the Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani who is also the Chairman of the PAC, MPAs and PAC Members Nighat Orakzai, Inayatullah Khan, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Babar Saleem Swati, Muhammad Idrees Khan,Arbab Waseem Hayat and Syed Fakhar Jahan participated.

Secretaries KP Assembly and Environment Department, Senior Officers of Finance, Audit and other Provincial Government Organizations also participated.

A senior team of UNDP led by their legislative consultant Mohsin Abbas highlighted the importance, responsibilities and functioning of the PAC as practiced worldwide particularly among the democratically strong and matured nations.

He drew a wider sketch of the accounting and auditingsystem of Pakistan within the perspective of the Constitution, law and procedure so adopted in Pakistan.

The presentation and lecture was followed by a question-answer session and an informed discussion during which a number of relevant and good proposals for improvement of the system also came to the fore.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the PAC was held under the chairmanship of the Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in which a number of audit paras regarding Environment Department were discussed.

The PAC on this occasion directed that the vehicles so procured for any project in any Department or Organisation should henceforth be straight away handed over to the Government on completion of the project and even if required a proper case justifying its utility be sent to the Government for approval. The PAC expressed satisfaction over the fact that over Rs50 million have been recovered from different government functionaries and both legal and disciplinary actions taken against different government functionaries.

