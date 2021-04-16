Unidentified gunmen kill man in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Unidentified armed men shot dead a man at Sadam Phatak near Sariab area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim was on way to somewhere when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital Quetta for legal formalities.

The identity of the victim and the attack could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.