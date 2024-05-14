Open Menu

Uniform Policy Pursued To Combat Power Pilferage: Nazeer Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Uniform policy pursued to combat power pilferage: Nazeer Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Nazeer Tarar, said on Tuesday in the National Assembly that a comprehensive uniform policy is being implemented to address power pilferage nationwide.

Responding to Asad Qaiser, he highlighted that under this policy, increased load shedding is being applied to feeders with high levels of power theft.

He said that curbing power pilferage is crucial to mitigate the circular debt issue. He further mentioned that the government has initiated a campaign against power theft, resulting in the recovery of billions of rupees.

He said that significant progress has been made in border management at Chaman through new mechanisms. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to resolving issues faced by the people at the Chaman border.

He said that the public has elected representatives to advocate for their concerns and formulate solutions within parliament.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to address the public's challenges.

The minister expressed the government's determination to tackle issues affecting the Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA) and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by these regions and announced that funds have been allocated to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) for the development of areas affected by terrorism.

The speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, announced plans to schedule a meeting with the finance minister to discuss the issues concerning FATA and PATA.

Former Speaker Asad Qaiser highlighted that PATA and FATA have been granted tax exemptions to expedite development in these regions.

He said that all political parties have agreed to prioritize development in areas affected by terrorism, with significant tax revenue already being collected from these regions.

Qaiser proposed the formation of a special committee comprising representatives from all political parties to address the issues specific to these areas.

Qaiser also raised concerns about load shedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged the federal government to address this pressing issue.

APP/zah-muk

Related Topics

Load Shedding National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Chaman Progress Border All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water ..

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in th ..

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match

40 minutes ago
 SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Im ..

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..

53 minutes ago
 Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

4 hours ago
 Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

15 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

15 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

15 hours ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan