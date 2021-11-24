UrduPoint.com

UN/IPC Jointly Organizes Pictorial Exhibition At SABS Jamshoro

The United Nations (UN) and International Photographic Council (IPC) in collaboration with Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Wednesday organized a photographic exhibition under title "People on the move".

The pictures were selected from archive of UN and objective of exhibition was to create awareness among students about miseries of displaced people around the globe and supportive role of UN.

The exhibition included the pictures from middle East, France, Hong Kong, Mexico, Iraq, Croatia, Tajikistan, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Sahara Desert, Congo, Columbia, Sudan, Somalia, Italy, Greece, Bangladesh, Canada, Pakistan and other countries.

The exhibition has already been displayed at Pakistan National Council of Art Islamabad, Al- Hamra Lahore, Agriculture University Faisalabad, Government College University Faisalabad and Baha-ud-Din Zakaria University Multan and will also be displayed in Peshawar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan and Abbotabad.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by the Vice-chancellor SABS Prof.

Dr. Bhai Khan Shar and Director IPC Muzamil Izhar Siddiqui. Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that images were stronger than words and each picture in the exhibition carries historical background, feelings of sufferings, miseries, happiness and emotions.

He said photography has universal language and we encourage our students to remain connected with international organizations and forums as they may learn up to international standards and take most of the technology.

The Director IPC Muzamil Izhar Siddiqui said that IPC has exhibited the images from archives of United Nations and each picture depicts vast historical background and story. He said that objective of organizing the exhibition was that youngsters living in different parts of the country should understand the importance of photography and utilize their energy in positive direction as they could progress in their life and career.

Among others, IPC member Naveed Siddiqui, SABS Assistant Professor Nusrat Raza Mangi and Fazal Ellahi Khan also addressed the ceremony.

