United States Wishes Pakistan On The 75th Anniversary Of Independence

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

United States wishes Pakistan on the 75th anniversary of independence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :On behalf of the Government and people of the United States of America, U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome congratulated Pakistan on the 75th anniversary of its formation and expressed his wishes for the people of Pakistan a very happy 75th Independence Day.

In his video message, Ambassador Donald Blome said over these 75 years our countries have built an enduring partnership and strong bonds between our people.

"We have sent tens of thousands of Pakistani exchange students to the United States who now make up the 37 000 strong alumni network in Pakistan and over the past two years we have donated over 77 million of the world most effective covet 19 vaccines", he added.

He further stated "we are also proud of how this relationship has strengthened the ties of entrepreneurship and the economic well-being of both of our peoples the united states continues to be Pakistan's top export destination also in the last fiscal year alone U.S direct investment in Pakistan increased by 50 percent and is now the highest it's been in over a decade in a rapidly changing world we will continue to work side by side to tackle the great challenges that we face".

