Unity-Democratic Alliance Secures Clean Sweep In PPC Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2023 | 11:32 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The Unity-Democratic Alliance Panel continued its dominant position by clinching a clean sweep in the annual elections

of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) for the year 2024 on Saturday.

The Panel won all 15 seats, including the five main seats.

Arshad Aziz Malik was elected President, Irfan Musazai General Secretary, Tayyab Usman, Vice President, Rizwan Sheikh, Finance Secretary, and Gul Rehman Haqqani Joint Secretary.

The Panel also secured all 10 seats of the Governing Body.

M Riaz, Ihtisham Bashir, Irshad Ali Maidani, Ameer Muavia, Imran Ayaz, Imran Yousafzai, Shehzad Ahmad, Shahid Afridi, Abid Khan, and Kalim Qureshi were elected as governing body members.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected President Arshad Aziz Malik thanked the Election Committee and expressed his hope that he and his cabinet would work diligently for the welfare of the journalist community.

