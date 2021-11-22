UrduPoint.com

Universities, Students Can Change Destiny Of Nation: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 02:23 PM

Universities, students can change destiny of nation: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that Pakistan's future was in the hands of students and universities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that Pakistan's future was in the hands of students and universities.

Addressing the students at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Barani University at a function marking the silver jubilee celebrations of the university here, the minister said universities and students could change the destiny of the country.

He said that social media platforms like WhatsApp, Yahoo, Facebook, Amazon were founded by young people who revolutionized the information technology sector. Fawad Hussain said that �Stanford University in the United States has built a $ 3 trillion economy.

The minister said that at the time of establishment of Pakistan there was only one university, but now there were over 200 universities in Pakistan.

He requested Vice Chancellors of Universities to set targets for their contribution in national development for the coming few years to motivate the students.

He said that when the first case of Covid-19 was detected�in Pakistan on February 26, 2020 at that time Pakistan was not preparing anything related to coronavirus.

He said that at that time�Pakistan was importing safety kits, masks, ventilators and in March 2020, Pakistan had a shortage of sanitizers.

He said that he worked for lifting the ban on use of ethanol for manufacturing sanitizers and within a short span of seven months, Pakistan started exporting coronavirus-related� material.

�He said agricultural universities in Multan, Faisalabad, Tando Adam, Lasbela and Rawalpindi had been�giving� marvelous�performance .

It was�very important that the government should have close contact with universities, said adding students and universities should also develop close contact with private entrepreneurs and the business community.

He said it was a good�omen that a large number of students in agricultural universities who would take part in the economic development of Pakistan.

He said that� geographically Islamabad was situated at a unique place in the world, as 63% of the world's population was at�only three hours air travel away from here.

He said Pakistan could be a major source of agricultural exports due to its proximity to the countries importing�agricultural products.

He said there was�a lot of potential in modern agriculture and focus should be shifted to smart forms instead of conventional farming.

He urged the students to form their own companies which could help farmers in setting up smart farms including livestock farms.

He said that students should study modern curriculum in the world along with university curriculum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Shortage World Technology Exports Business Social Media Facebook Agriculture Young Rawalpindi United States Tando Adam Lasbela February March 2020 Silver From Government WhatsApp Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

17 minutes ago
 Putin, Abbas to Discuss Middle East Situation Duri ..

Putin, Abbas to Discuss Middle East Situation During Meeting in Sochi - Kremlin

14 minutes ago
 Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

14 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following ..

Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following health fears

14 minutes ago
 Police arrest one, recover wine

Police arrest one, recover wine

18 minutes ago
 Man shot dead in sargodha

Man shot dead in sargodha

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.