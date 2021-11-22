Universities, students can change destiny of nation: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that Pakistan's future was in the hands of students and universities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that Pakistan's future was in the hands of students and universities.

Addressing the students at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Barani University at a function marking the silver jubilee celebrations of the university here, the minister said universities and students could change the destiny of the country.

He said that social media platforms like WhatsApp, Yahoo, Facebook, Amazon were founded by young people who revolutionized the information technology sector. Fawad Hussain said that �Stanford University in the United States has built a $ 3 trillion economy.

The minister said that at the time of establishment of Pakistan there was only one university, but now there were over 200 universities in Pakistan.

He requested Vice Chancellors of Universities to set targets for their contribution in national development for the coming few years to motivate the students.

He said that when the first case of Covid-19 was detected�in Pakistan on February 26, 2020 at that time Pakistan was not preparing anything related to coronavirus.

He said that at that time�Pakistan was importing safety kits, masks, ventilators and in March 2020, Pakistan had a shortage of sanitizers.

He said that he worked for lifting the ban on use of ethanol for manufacturing sanitizers and within a short span of seven months, Pakistan started exporting coronavirus-related� material.

�He said agricultural universities in Multan, Faisalabad, Tando Adam, Lasbela and Rawalpindi had been�giving� marvelous�performance .

It was�very important that the government should have close contact with universities, said adding students and universities should also develop close contact with private entrepreneurs and the business community.

He said it was a good�omen that a large number of students in agricultural universities who would take part in the economic development of Pakistan.

He said that� geographically Islamabad was situated at a unique place in the world, as 63% of the world's population was at�only three hours air travel away from here.

He said Pakistan could be a major source of agricultural exports due to its proximity to the countries importing�agricultural products.

He said there was�a lot of potential in modern agriculture and focus should be shifted to smart forms instead of conventional farming.

He urged the students to form their own companies which could help farmers in setting up smart farms including livestock farms.

He said that students should study modern curriculum in the world along with university curriculum.