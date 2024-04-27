University Of Education, Attock Campus Honors 356 Graduates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) In a momentous celebration of academic achievement, the University of education, Attock Campus on Saturday hosted its degree distribution ceremony.
Distinguished guests, including the esteemed Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed from the University of Education, Lahore graced the occasion.
The air buzzed with anticipation as graduates from the departments of Chemistry, Education, English, and Mathematics, clad in their regal robes, gathered with pride. Accompanied by their proud parents, they stepped onto the stage to receive their hard-earned degrees.
Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid Zia set the tone with warm welcoming remarks, emphasizing the significance of this milestone. The Chief Guest delivered an inspiring speech, urging the graduates to embrace their newfound knowledge and contribute to society.
Degrees ranging from B.S. to M.S. and M. Phil were bestowed upon each graduate, symbolizing their dedication and perseverance.
The ceremony culminated with heartfelt gratitude expressed by all, marking the end of a chapter and the beginning of countless possibilities.
