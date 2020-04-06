UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi Receives 7000 N95 Face Masks From Sichuan Normal University China

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:34 PM

University of Karachi receives 7000 N95 face masks from Sichuan Normal University China

The University of Karachi on Monday received as many as 7000 N95 face masks from the Sichuan Normal University of China. The masks were handed over by the Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute at KU Professor Zhang Xiaoping to the KU Clinic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi on Monday received as many as 7000 N95 face masks from the Sichuan Normal University of China. The masks were handed over by the Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute at KU Professor Zhang Xiaoping to the KU Clinic.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad, Pakistani Director CIUK Professor Dr Muhammad Nasiruddin Khan, Senior Medical Officer KU Clinic Dr Syed Abid Hasan and others were also present on this occasion, said a press release.

Professor Zhang Xiaoping shared that Pakistan and China are good friends for many years and when the coronavirus spread in China, we got a lot of support from Pakistanis. KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi and the CIUK Professor Dr. Muhammad Nasiruddin Khan and others recorded video messages and prayed for early recovery of affected persons.

Professor Zhang Xiaoping said that now as Pakistan is also facing serious situations due to Covid-19, the Chinese government and people are very much concerned and willing to support Pakistanis, SNU which is the hosting university of the Confucius Institute has decided to provide durable face masks to the teaching and non-teaching staff of Karachi University.

Meanwhile, KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the administration of the University of Karachi is very grateful to the SNU for their gesture. He observed that Pak-China friendship is getting stronger and deeper with the passage of time and such a difficult time is bringing them closer to each other.

He acknowledged that China soon after controlling the situation in Wuhan and other affected areas, came forward to support and help Pakistan against the Covid-19. He also appreciated the role and services of the staff of the varsity's Clinic and said the whole staff is available round-the-clock to facilitate the teachers and non-teaching staff.

Furthermore, KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad expressed that Sichuan Normal University has sent the gift to help the KU staff and believes that these masks will help against the disease at this difficult moment.

Pakistani Director CIUK Professor Dr Nasiruddin Khan and KU SMO Dr Syed Abid also thanked the SNU for providing N95 masks. Dr. Abid said that Al-Khidmat has also provided three doctor's suits, hand sanitizers, facemasks, gloves to the KU Clinic.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan China Doctor Wuhan Karachi University From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

12 minutes ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

19 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

21 minutes ago

2 men held over weapons display video

2 minutes ago

Rations distributed among needy people in Balochis ..

2 minutes ago

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur visit 740 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.