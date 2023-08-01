Open Menu

UNSC Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack In Bajaur

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 01, 2023 | 12:07 PM

The members of the UN Security Council expressed their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Pakistan.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2023) The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the recent suicide attack at a political meeting in Bajaur, which resulted in the deaths of at least forty four people.

The members of the Security Council reaffirm that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. They reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation.

The Security Council members reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

