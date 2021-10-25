UrduPoint.com

UoP Arranges Awareness Session On Breast Cancer

Mon 25th October 2021

UoP arranges awareness session on breast cancer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :University of Peshawar (UoP) in collaboration with North West General Hospital (NWDH) Monday arranged breast cancer awareness session here at main auditorium to educate female students about the importance of early detection of breast cancer and its possible treatments.

The session was attended by female students, professors and officials of NWGH, who greatly benefited from the session.

The session was conducted by NWGH, Peshawar working in Pakistan for creating awareness about breast cancer.

Dr Shandana HoD Radiology department and her team began the session by giving overview of breast cancer followed by the screening methods such as self-examination, clinical breast examination and mammogram and diagnostic procedures of breast cancer through multimedia presentations.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees, thanked Dr Zia Ur Rehman CEO, North West General Hospital and his team efforts for creating awareness about breast cancer through conducting session at University of Peshawar.

He emphasized on students to play a productive role in our society as personal health is of utmost importance.

