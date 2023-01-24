UrduPoint.com

UoS Organizes Lecture On "Role Of The Tax Ombudsman In Protecting Taxpayers' Rights"

January 24, 2023

UoS organizes lecture on "Role of the Tax Ombudsman in Protecting Taxpayers' Rights"

The Department of Economics University of Sargodha (UoS) Organized a special lecture on "Role of the Tax Ombudsman in Protecting Taxpayers' Rights", on Tuesday

Federal Tax Ombudsman Islamabad Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah explained the background and history of the Tax Ombudsman Institution and how it helps safeguard the rights of taxpayers.

The event was aimed at providing a better understanding of the Tax Ombudsman's role in protecting taxpayers' rights and how it helps to improve the functioning of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas welcomed the distinguished guest for sparing his time on a very important topic of the time.

He informed the audience that the Tax Ombudsman is an independent and impartial body, established to address complaints and grievances of taxpayers related to the functioning of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The institution also deals with the investigation of complaints, the provision of recommendations for resolution, and the monitoring of FBR's compliance with those recommendations.

Dr Asif further explained that the tax ombudsman receives complaints related to various issues such as delayed refunds, incorrect assessments, and harassment by tax officials. He highlighted that the Tax Ombudsman takes a customer-centric approach in dealing with complaints and strives to resolve them in a timely and fair manner.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas thanked the distinguished guest, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, to share his expertise and knowledge on the important topic of protecting taxpayers' rights. He acknowledged the significance of the Tax Ombudsman in ensuring fairness and transparency in the functioning of the FBR and emphasized the importance of educating students about the role and functions of the tax ombudsman.

Dr. Abbas also expressed his gratitude to Dr. Jah for providing valuable insights to the students and faculty members, and for his contribution to the educational development of the students.

