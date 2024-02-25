UoS To Host “Research Arena 2024” On March 1
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The University of Sargodha is going to host its first ever week-long
“Research Arena 2024” starting from March 1st, 2024.
This Research Arena will serve as a platform for scholars, artists,
entrepreneurs, and experts across the globe to engage in a myriad
of activities aimed at fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge
dissemination.
The Research Arena 2024 will feature a diverse array of activities,
including national and international conferences, Art exhibitions, food
exhibitions, group discussions, expert meetings, Fem Preneur, Panel
Discussions, Colloquiums, panel experts, workshops, Artists Talks,
webinars, seminars, outreach, and trainings.
The week-long Research Arena to pave way for academia and society
by generating new insights, fostering critical thinking, and inspiring
transformative ideas.
It will serve as a nexus for interdisciplinary exchange and collaborations,
propelling the frontiers of knowledge forward while addressing contemporary
challenges and opportunities.
This will be the first event of its kind in the education sector at the University
of Sargodha, aimed at meeting modern obligations and addressing ingenious
challenges.
The research arena will bring together leading academics, industry experts,
and policymakers to explore innovative approaches to teaching, learning,
and educational technologies.
