Upgraded Hazara Express Train Service Kicks Off Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Upgraded Hazara express train service kicks off service

Pakistan Railway launched the first Air Conditioned Railway coach on Monday on special directive of Federal Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati considering long standing demand of locals

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railway launched the first Air Conditioned Railway coach on Monday on special directive of Federal Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati considering long standing demand of locals.

The AC coach was inaugurated by Station Master Havelian Haqnawaz Khan.

An official of Railway told APP that regular service of the new express train was started by installing an AC coach with Hazara Express from Havelian to Karachi.

It is to be mentioned here that Hazara Express is the only train providing servicesto people of the Hazara division.

