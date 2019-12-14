UrduPoint.com
Urdu documentary book launching

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Artist Liaison Committee of Arts Council Karachi has announced that launching ceremony of 1st documentary book of urdu language "Documentary: History and evolution" by the well known writer of ptv Nazim uddin will be held on December 15 at 6 pm.

The event will be organized at 1st Floor, Ahmed Shah Building of the Arts Council.

Prof. Dr. Nisar Ahmed Zuberi, Vice Chancellor of SMI University Dr. M. Ali Shaikh, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Mehtab Akber Rashidi, Ishrat Ansari, M. Zaheer Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman Zia andothers will share their thoughts on the occasion.

