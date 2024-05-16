U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting with State Minister for IT & Telecommunications Shaza Fatima

The below is attributable to U.S. Mission Spokesperson Jonathan Lalley:

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met today with Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

Ambassador Blome conveyed the United States’ desire to broaden cooperation in the information technology sector, noting Pakistan’s immense potential for growth in the digital economy, and the leading role of U.S. firms in bringing investment and innovation to the sector.