Open Menu

U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting With State Minister For IT & Telecommunications Shaza Fatima

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 04:46 PM

U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting with State Minister for IT & Telecommunications Shaza Fatima

The below is attributable to U.S. Mission Spokesperson Jonathan Lalley:

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met today with Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

Ambassador Blome conveyed the United States’ desire to broaden cooperation in the information technology sector, noting Pakistan’s immense potential for growth in the digital economy, and the leading role of U.S. firms in bringing investment and innovation to the sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology

Recent Stories

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chan ..

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100

7 minutes ago
 Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey te ..

Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team

2 hours ago
 Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakista ..

Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability

2 hours ago
 Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns ove ..

Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part ..

T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..

3 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

3 hours ago
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

5 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

8 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan