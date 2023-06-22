US Consul General William K. Makaneole visits flood hit area of Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :US Consul General, Lahore Consulate, William K. Makaneole on Thursday visited a flood-hit village of Tahsil Rojhan Mazari, district Rajanpur, where he talked to the people for some time and witnessed how they were doing life in challenging circumstances.

The US Consul General met with all the flood-hit people of Balachani village and had a frank conversation with them on how they were doing life in odd circumstances. He also enquired about their socio-economic conditions and witnessed their mud brick houses, and took a keen interest in their cattle heads.

Upon arrival at Balachani village, the US Consul General was received by Sardar Dost Ali Khan Mazari who presented him traditional 'Ajrak' and Sindhi cap. District government officials gave him detailed briefing on the devastation caused by floods triggered by torrential rains in south Punjab.

Earlier, William K. Makaneole met with Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Dr. Mansoor Ahmad Khan Baloch at his office. The DC gave him a briefing on socio-economic aspects of life in Rajanpur, culture, heritage, law and order situation and the development projects under execution there.

DC also briefed him on hill torrents that often cause flooding.

The US Consul General also visited an exhibition of traditional items and embroidered clothes where deputy director social welfare Shazia Nawaz gave him a briefing on products and skilled workforce involved in their preparation.

Later, the US Consul General also visited the mausoleum of renowned Sufi saint and poet Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed in Kot Mithan where he laid 'Chadar' on the grave of the Sufi poet and offered Fateha. He was received by ADCG Sifatullah Khan, AC Amir Khan Jalbani, Khawaja Rawal Moin Koreja, CEO education, district manager Auqaf Hafeezullah Khan and others.

He also spent time listening to traditional 'Qawwali' at the Sama hall of the mausoleum. He enjoyed the spiritually rich poetry of the Sufi poet and heaped praise on Sufi poets and saints for their services to humanity.