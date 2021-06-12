Usman Dar chairs committee, discusses development works

A meeting of the district coordination committee was chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar at the DC office committee room, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting of the district coordination committee was chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar at the DC office committee room, here on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed the pace and quality of work on ongoing development works in the district and reviewed the law and order situation and traffic situation in the district.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, Brigadier (retd) Aslam Ghumman, Azeem Noori Ghumman, Mirza Dilawar Baig, Umar Farooq Mayer, Zahid Saleem Bajwa, Idrees Ahmed Cheema, Chaudhry Shahnawaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, ADC Finance and Planning Farooq Saddiq, Assistant Commisisoner Sonia Sadaf, Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmed Lone, Deputy Director (DD) Development Abdul Rauf, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Maqbool Ahmed Shakir, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ahmed Nasir, XEN Public Health Engineering Department Abdul Waheed and local officials of all departments concerned were also present.

app/ir