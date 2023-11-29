Open Menu

UVAS Arranges 'Entrepreneurship Gala'

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2023 | 05:20 PM

UVAS arranges 'Entrepreneurship Gala'

The Department of Economics and Business Management (DEBM) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore arranged an 'Entrepreneurship Gala' here at the UVAS Business School, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Department of Economics and Business Management (DEBM) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore arranged an 'Entrepreneurship Gala' here at the UVAS Business School, on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated the event, while Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman DEBM Prof Dr Tahir Mehmood, Chairman Department of Statistics and Computer Science Dr Liaquat Ahmed and a large number of faculty members and students were present.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, speaking at the event, acknowledge the role of students who actively participated in the gala and displayed a variety of products related to field of agriculture, e-bike, garments, online business, mobility equipment for the disabled children, jewellery, home decor, food items and innovative ideas for business.

The main purpose of holding the event was to provide students of DEBM with a platform to showcase their micro start-up innovative ideas and skills, which they have launched as their course projects.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Agriculture University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Event

Recent Stories

PTI announces Barrister Gohar as chairman candidat ..

PTI announces Barrister Gohar as chairman candidate for intra-party elections

8 minutes ago
 Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali switch sides in player trade ..

Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali switch sides in player trade for PSL 9

8 minutes ago
 IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference ca ..

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference case

38 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan Domki urges implementation of rehabilit ..

Ali Mardan Domki urges implementation of rehabilitation program for flood affect ..

43 seconds ago
 KP minister directs utilization of resources for i ..

KP minister directs utilization of resources for imparting skills

45 seconds ago
 Rupee gains 14 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 14 paisa against Dollar

46 seconds ago
Vehicle crushed minor to death

Vehicle crushed minor to death

47 seconds ago
 FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migra ..

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migrant smuggling

2 hours ago
 Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

4 hours ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

4 hours ago

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan