UVAS arranges 'Entrepreneurship Gala'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Department of Economics and Business Management (DEBM) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore arranged an 'Entrepreneurship Gala' here at the UVAS Business School, on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated the event, while Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman DEBM Prof Dr Tahir Mehmood, Chairman Department of Statistics and Computer Science Dr Liaquat Ahmed and a large number of faculty members and students were present.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, speaking at the event, acknowledge the role of students who actively participated in the gala and displayed a variety of products related to field of agriculture, e-bike, garments, online business, mobility equipment for the disabled children, jewellery, home decor, food items and innovative ideas for business.

The main purpose of holding the event was to provide students of DEBM with a platform to showcase their micro start-up innovative ideas and skills, which they have launched as their course projects.