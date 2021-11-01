UrduPoint.com

Uzbek NSA Arrives On Three-day Visit; Protocol On Joint Security Commission To Be Signed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:28 PM

Uzbek NSA arrives on three-day visit; Protocol on Joint Security Commission to be signed

A five-member Uzbek delegation headed by Lt. Gen. Victor Makhmudov, Secretary of The Security Council/ National Security Advisor (NSA) of the Republic of Uzbekistan arrived here Monday on a three-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :A five-member Uzbek delegation headed by Lt. Gen. Victor Makhmudov, Secretary of The Security Council/ National Security Advisor (NSA) of the Republic of Uzbekistan arrived here Monday on a three-day visit.

During the visit, Pakistan and Uzbekistan will sign a Protocol on Joint Security Commission (JSC) for enhanced bilateral cooperation in this sphere.

The Uzbek delegation was received by NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf and senior officials of the National Security Division at the Islamabad International Airport.

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, who met Lt. Gen. Victor Makhmudov in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in September last on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, had invited the Uzbek NSA to visit Pakistan for signing of the Protocol.

Besides attending the inaugural session of the JSC, the Uzbek delegation will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Uzbek delegation will also visit Torkham with respect of transportation of cargo trucks between Pakistan and Uzbekistan for enhanced bilateral trade.

The visit reflects the desire by both sides to move the region towards connectivity under the geo-economics paradigm that would result in economic dividends for the region, officials concerned said.

The growth of commerce to and from Central Asia via Afghanistan will help stabilize Afghanistan economically Pakistan is a natural outlet for landlocked Central Asia for trade and commerce. Pakistan-Uzbekistan joint collaboration will increase the momentum of connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia, they added.

The leadership level meetings with Uzbek NSA showed the level of importance being given to improving Pakistan's access into markets of region, the officials said and remarked that regional spoilers stand isolated in the region due to their policies of hatred and hostility.

About transportation activities of cargo trucks at Torkham border via Afghanistan, the official said it was heartening to see the region pivoting around geo-economics paradigm of which connectivity was an important pillar.

Movement of trucks shows that the region has great potential to generate wealth with hurdles free movement of goods, they added.

Wealth generation through connectivity makes a win-win proposition for all stakeholders and given the economic situation in Afghanistan, this was all the more important.

The movement of trucks also reflected the desire and resolve of Uzbek and Pakistani leadership to resolutely confront the politics of destabilization and exclusion being practiced by spoilers in the region, they remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Army Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Dushanbe Uzbekistan Tajikistan September Border Shanghai Cooperation Organization Market Commerce All From Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets UNODC Executive Director, att ..

Saif bin Zayed meets UNODC Executive Director, attends graduation of UNODC&#039; ..

30 minutes ago
 Russia warns of strain on doctors as virus spreads ..

Russia warns of strain on doctors as virus spreads

2 minutes ago
 Health authority asks barbershops, beauty salons t ..

Health authority asks barbershops, beauty salons to get registration by December ..

2 minutes ago
 High-rise building collapses in Nigeria's Lagos, p ..

High-rise building collapses in Nigeria's Lagos, people trapped: officials

2 minutes ago
 UK to Double Funding to Help Developing Countries ..

UK to Double Funding to Help Developing Countries Access Green Technology - Gove ..

2 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims one more life, infects 239 others ..

Covid-19 claims one more life, infects 239 others in Sindh

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.