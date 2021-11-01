Uzbek NSA arrives on three-day visit; Protocol on Joint Security Commission to be signed

A five-member Uzbek delegation headed by Lt. Gen. Victor Makhmudov, Secretary of The Security Council/ National Security Advisor (NSA) of the Republic of Uzbekistan arrived here Monday on a three-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :A five-member Uzbek delegation headed by Lt. Gen. Victor Makhmudov, Secretary of The Security Council/ National Security Advisor (NSA) of the Republic of Uzbekistan arrived here Monday on a three-day visit.

During the visit, Pakistan and Uzbekistan will sign a Protocol on Joint Security Commission (JSC) for enhanced bilateral cooperation in this sphere.

The Uzbek delegation was received by NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf and senior officials of the National Security Division at the Islamabad International Airport.

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, who met Lt. Gen. Victor Makhmudov in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in September last on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, had invited the Uzbek NSA to visit Pakistan for signing of the Protocol.

Besides attending the inaugural session of the JSC, the Uzbek delegation will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Uzbek delegation will also visit Torkham with respect of transportation of cargo trucks between Pakistan and Uzbekistan for enhanced bilateral trade.

The visit reflects the desire by both sides to move the region towards connectivity under the geo-economics paradigm that would result in economic dividends for the region, officials concerned said.

The growth of commerce to and from Central Asia via Afghanistan will help stabilize Afghanistan economically Pakistan is a natural outlet for landlocked Central Asia for trade and commerce. Pakistan-Uzbekistan joint collaboration will increase the momentum of connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia, they added.

The leadership level meetings with Uzbek NSA showed the level of importance being given to improving Pakistan's access into markets of region, the officials said and remarked that regional spoilers stand isolated in the region due to their policies of hatred and hostility.

About transportation activities of cargo trucks at Torkham border via Afghanistan, the official said it was heartening to see the region pivoting around geo-economics paradigm of which connectivity was an important pillar.

Movement of trucks shows that the region has great potential to generate wealth with hurdles free movement of goods, they added.

Wealth generation through connectivity makes a win-win proposition for all stakeholders and given the economic situation in Afghanistan, this was all the more important.

The movement of trucks also reflected the desire and resolve of Uzbek and Pakistani leadership to resolutely confront the politics of destabilization and exclusion being practiced by spoilers in the region, they remarked.