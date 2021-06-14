Vaccination, SOPs, vital to control COVID-19: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressing satisfaction over the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, stressed that only in-time dosage and standard operating procedures (SOPs) were imperative to could control the virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressing satisfaction over the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, stressed that only in-time dosage and standard operating procedures (SOPs) were imperative to could control the virus.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the anti-coronavirus vaccination drive across the country, the prime minister said the voluntary approach of citizens towards vaccination was welcoming, which was even rarely seen in the developed countries.

The prime minister said to avoid the tragic situation like India, there was a need for collaborative efforts by the institutions and the people to work together to ensure implementation of preventive measures.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar and Azam Khan Swati, special assistants Dr Faisal Sultan and Muhammad Shehzad Arbab, and senior officials concerned.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing by the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on the current indicators of the vaccination campaign and future strategy.

It was informed that so far more than 10 million people had been vaccinated, which was a significant milestone in limited time.

In addition, the government, semi-government and private companies were ensuring the supply of vaccines to 100 percent of their employees.

It was highlighted that the capacity of existing vaccine centers was being enhanced and the formation of mobile vaccination teams was in final stages.

It was informed that over 50 percent of the government and non-government employees had been vaccinated under the Ministry of education.

An awareness campaign had also been launched in collaboration with the private sector to create awareness about the vaccination campaign, the positive effects of which were being reaped by a large number of people volunteering for vaccination.

The number of vaccination centers had been doubled and that of mobile teams increased from 48 to 600. Moreover, a large number of public and private hospitals had been added to the list of vaccination centers.

The meeting was told that in view of the importance of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, special measures were being taken including the requirement of vaccination certificate on entry and completion of vaccination on priority basis for the population in the densely populated areas, etc.