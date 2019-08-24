Valuables, cash taken away in 3 incidents in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Some unknown persons, led by a female, made hostage a security guard, Aslam, at gunpoint and took away prize bonds , cash and ornaments worth Rs 7 million from the house of an exporter, Khawaja Kamran Qayyum at Fazal Qadir Road , Cantt area here late Friday.

In another case, robbers broke into the house of one Muhammad Farooq in Kalma Chowk area of Sialkot Cantt and took away gold ornaments, cash, licensed pistol and other valuables worth Rs 8 lakh.

In the third incident, thieves took away gold ornaments, cash in Pakistani and foreign currencies, electronics and other valuables worth one million rupees from the house of Hafiz Muhammad Waqas in Akbarabad-Sialkot area.

Police have registered separate cases.