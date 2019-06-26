Vawda for implementation of laws to punish corrupts

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said there was a need to have strict implementation of laws to wipe out the elements involved in plundering national money.

Talking to a private news channel, he said we need to bring changes in laws so that anyone found involved in corrupt practices could face severe punishment without delay.

The minister said the leaders of last governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had amended laws for their personal gains.

He said Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and other members of PML-N had been facing jail due to corruption charges.

He added Asif Ali Zardari was also sent behind the bars due to money laundering issues.

He said Faryal Talpur has been sent for house arrest. All such cases had been registered during the regime of last PML-N.

The federal minister said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking action against all corrupt persons irrespective of party affiliation or groups.

Faisal Vowda said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to ensure equal justice, health and education system for all.