VC IUB inaugurates fruits, plants nursery

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob inaugurated the Nursery of Fruits and Ornamental Plants here.

The inaugural ceremony was held here at the Department of Horticultural Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental. Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain Dean Faculty of education, and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naveed Chairman Department of Plant Pathology were also present on the occasion.

The Vice-Chancellor also visited the multistory orchard area and appreciated the efforts for the successful growth of guava, dates, peach, pear, Litchi, citrus, and mango orchards. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nafees, Chairman, Department of Horticultural Sciences along with faculty members briefed about the production of horticultural plants at the nursery.

Nursery is registered with the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department, Government of Pakistan. Muhammad Shahid Mumtaz Deputy Director Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department presented a certification letter to Vice-Chancellor.

The Department of Horticulture is producing disease-free, true-to-type, and certified plants of mango, citrus, guava, pomegranate, grapes, fig, Olive, Pear, and various other fruit and ornamental plants. These plants are available for sale to farmers. Farmers interested in purchasing true-to-type,disease-free, and certified plants can contact the Department of Horticulture, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for further information.