VC NBW University expresses dismay over minimum girls' enrollment in higher education institutions

The Vice Chancellor of Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur Dr. Tahmina Nangraj has expressed her dismay over minimum number of girls enrollment in higher education institutions of Sindh and termed the situation as unsatisfactory

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor of Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur Dr. Tahmina Nangraj has expressed her dismay over minimum number of girls enrollment in higher education institutions of Sindh and termed the situation as unsatisfactory.

Addressing the get-together of the alumni of 89 batch of Sindh Agriculture University on Thursday, she called upon the civil society to play a role in creating favorable environment for girls so that they could get enrollment in the universities of their areas for higher education.

Dr. Tahmina said that Sindh Agriculture University has been engaged in equipping the children of poor families of the province with higher education and playing important role in changing the lifestyle of the youth of Sindh. She emphasized upon the alumni to support the development of their alma mater and provide assistance to poor students so that they could complete their higher studies without any difficulty.

Ex-President Sindh Agriculture University Teachers Association Prof. Pir Ahmed Naqi Shah while speaking on the occasion said that the landlords and knowledgeable people who are associated with the agriculture sector were reluctant to give agricultural education to their children.

These parents should motivate their children to get agricultural education because the development of the country and the future of the youth are related to agriculture and agro-based industries, he emphasized.

Prof. Dr. Muharram Qambrani lauded the service of the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri and said he is playing important role in bringing the alumni of the university at one platform. The alumni should help their future generations and deserving brilliant students by establishing scholarships under their academic batch, he emphasized.

Among others, Advisor Planning Dr. Syed Ziaul Hasan Shah, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Shabbir Ahmed, Dr. Abdullah Sethar, Dr. Ahmed Nawaz Tunio, Dr. Zulfiqar Abbasi, Dr. Mahmood Rehman Jamro, Dr. Abdul Rehman, Dr. Lal Chand, Dr. Mansoor Bughio and Dr. Ayaz Lashari also shared their views.

The Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Sajjan Memon, Mazhar Khushik, Shakeel Babbar, Ghulam Sarwar Siyal, Lala Sajjad, KB Mangi and a large number of alumni were present in get together.