VC SAU emphasizes controlling salinity, groundwater in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) TandoJam, Dr. Fateh Mari Friday emphasized the need of controlling salinity in soil and groundwater which badly affected the agriculture land of Sindh.

The water logging and salinity made Sindh as the most affected province of the country and the issues can only be addressed with joint efforts of all stakeholders, he said.

The Vice Chancellor expressed these remarks while presiding over the introductory meeting of Adapting to Salinity in Southern Indus Basin (ASSIB) Project here on Friday. The meeting was attended by the agriculturists, water and soil experts from Sindh Agricultural University, Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority and Department of Sindh Agriculture Research.

The Vice Chancellor said that research and recommendations from the ASSIB Project will not only improve the agriculture lands for cultivation but all stakeholders will be able to come up with sustainable solutions for the rehabilitation and greening of the affected lands despite the presence of salinity. With the support of the Australian Government, we will be able to highlight the nuances of salinity issues globally through research and publications, he added.

The National Coordinator ASSIB Dr. Bakhshal Lashari said that farmers were damaging the fertility of the land by using non prescribed fertilizers adding that with the support of the Australian Government, the project will involve the farmers community and postgraduate students to adopt right methods for making fertile land for agriculture.

The General Manager (Transitions), SIDA Ghulam Mustafa Ujjan informed that under the project, research work on land and groundwater would be carried out in collaboration with farmers and stakeholders of Daulatpur Miner of Mirpur Khas and Akram Wah of Tando Muhammad Khan.

Experts from Sindh Agriculture Research Department Dr. Nihaluddin Mari and Dr. Usman Shar were of their views that affected areas should be mapped and fruits, forests and other crops should be planted in salinity affected lands.

Soil expert and consultant Dr. Kazi Suleman Memon informed that bright spots have been identified in Mirpurkhas and Tando Muhammad Khan for this project by consensus, while the experts from three institutions will conduct research in suggested areas to prepare recommendations.

The Chairman, Department of Soil Sciences Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar said that marketing of fertilizers and pesticides was misleading the farmers, while the farmers themselves are experimenting unsuccessfully to get higher yields, which is damaging the soil.

The participants of the meeting suggested a monitoring committee under leadership of the Vice Chancellor with selection of focal persons from stakeholders aimed to monitor the progress of research in this regard.