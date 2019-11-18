Versatile Scholar Shibli Nomani remembered today

Famous Versatile scholar and poet Allama Shibli Nomani was remembred on his 105th death anniversary on Monday

Allama Shibli Nomani born on June 3, 1857 at Bindwal in Azamgarh district of present-day Uttar Pradesh. He was a versatile scholar in Arabic, Persian, Hindi, Turkish and urdu. He was also a poet.

He collected much material on the life of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) but could write only first two volumes of the planned work the Sirat-un-Nabi.

His disciple, Syed Sulaiman Nadvi, made use of this material and wrote remaining five volumes of the work, the Sirat-un-Nabi after the death of his mentor, ptv reported.

Shibli's other important works include Sirat an-Nu'man,Al-Faruq,Al-Ma'mun, Al-Ghazali,Imam Ibn-e-Tamia (Edited by Mohammad Tanzeel-ul-Siddiqi al-Husaini ), Maulana Rumi,Aurangzeb Alamgir Par Ek Nazar Shi'r al-Ajam, a history of Persian poetry "Ilm-Kalam", The best book on the history of Muslim theology and Safar Nama e Rome-o-Misr-o-Sham.

Shibli Nomani died on November 18, 1914 at the age of 57.