Veteran actor Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Renowned actor, broadcaster, producer and head of the National academy of Performing Arts Zia Mohyeddin passed away in Karachi at the age of 91 on Monday after a protracted illness.

Born in Faisalabad, on June 20, 1931, he graduated from Government College, Lahore, a private news channel reported.

Known for his excellent comparing, broadcasting, poetry and prose recitation, acting and theatre direction, Zia mentored hundreds of students.

He was the recipient of the Hilal-i-Imtiaz award for excellent services in Art in 2012.

His funeral prayers will be offered in Karachi today after the Zuhr prayer.