Veterinary services approved in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The provision of effective veterinary services through rehabilitation and revamping of veterinary faculties in the division has been approved at a total cost of 319.5 million rupees for two years.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Director Livestock Dr Rana Wajid Arshad Khan said a total 94 institutes of the division, including 63 in Sargodha, 13 in Khushab, 14 in Bhakkar and four in Mianwali districts, would be revamped in two years.

He said revamping of existing veterinary facilities would definitely improve service deliveryin the livestock sector under the Punjab Growth strategy.