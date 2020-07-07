Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University shifted to CPEIC after health improvement

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor,Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha has been shifted to Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) on improvement in his health condition on Monday evening.

On Sunday night he was shifted to Exatracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) which is an advanced form of ventilation on Monday.

An official source told APP that Oxygen saturation level of the vice chancellor of NMU had improved which was a healthy sign.

He informed that Prof Dr Anjumn Jalal who was an expert of Critical Care at King Edward Medical University, Lahore had performed the procedure without any difficulty.

Doctors in CPIEC will take care of Dr Pasha as Cardiac Physician is right person to look after a patient in a situation the VC is in now, the source informed.

Gases and other cardio respiratory parameters have improved, the source said adding that he needed prayers for further betterment of health.