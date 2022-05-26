UrduPoint.com

Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Expresses Concern Over Spending Of Rs. 20 Million On Milk Import

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam Dr. Fateh Marri expressed his concern that more than 20 billion rupees were being spent on import of milk products despite the fact that Pakistan was one of the four largest milk producing countries in the world

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam Dr. Fateh Marri expressed his concern that more than 20 billion rupees were being spent on import of milk products despite the fact that Pakistan was one of the four largest milk producing countries in the world.

He was addressing a ceremony held on Thursday to award PhD degree to Deepesh Kumar Bhuptani, who completed his doctorate in the Animal Product Technologies at the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences. His thesis was on "Quantification of Aflatoxin in Milk and its Intervening Strategies".

Dr. Fateh Marri said the scarcity of milk in the country could be overcome by preserving the domestically produced milk with the help of modern technology. "Around 80 percent of milk is produced by rural areas where the facilities of cold storage at large scale are not available." The VC called for setting up maximum cold storage facilities in rural areas of the country so that the maximum amount of milk produced there could be preserved.

He also called upon the dairy farmers and investors to focus on making by-products of milk, which was also one the best ways to preserve milk.

The PhD scholar Deepesh Kumar Bhuptani said that unhealthy food being given to animals releases Aflatoxin through animal milk which causes harmful effects of aflatoxin among those who consume such milk.

He informed that while conducting his PhD research, he found aflatoxin in milk samples collected from Karachi, Thatta, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehro Feroze, Sukkur and Larkana.

Among others, Director Advanced Studies Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Syed Atta Shah, Dr. Saeed Soomro, Dr. Gul Bahar Khaskheli and Dr. Zubair Ahem Leghari were also present on the occasion.

