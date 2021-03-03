Victory of Gillani is result of corruption: Farrukh Habib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the opposition used malpractices in the senate elections as the victory of Yousaf Raza Gillani was the result of corruption.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the recent video of Ali Haider Gillani was aired on every electronic media is the living example corruption.

He said the government would pursue all the matter of horse trading before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which was adopted by the opposition's side during the Upper House election.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition was protector of the corruption in the country, adding the government wanted to eliminate menace of corruption but the opposition was not supporting it for the purpose.

Farrukh Habib said Prime Minister Imran Khan was still stood with his stance to remove the corrupt practices from the country but opposition was not ready to support him in that regard.