Video Scandal Accused Mian Tariq’s Video Surfaces

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 11 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Video scandal accused Mian Tariq’s video surfaces

Mian Tariq is seen trying to pressurise the person with his influence.  

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th July, 2019) The video of Mian Tariq, one of the accused in Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal, has also surfaced.

In a video being aired by tv channels, Mian Tariq is seen threatening someone.

Mian Tariq is also seen abusing the person who had come to collect his payment. Threatening him, he says, “Do whatever you want to do.”

Mian Tariq Mehmood was arrested by the FIA on Wednesday. Teams have been formed to arrest the other five suspects.

In a press conference, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s sympathiser Nasir Butt.

The judge, however, later denied the video and claimed that what he said has been taken out of context.

He filed an FIR against at the FIA's Cyber Crime Centre against six people who made and distributed a his video. These six people are Mian Tariq Mehmood, Mian Raza, Nasir Janjua, Nasir Butt, Khurram Yousuf and Mehar Ghulam Jillani. The FIR has been filed under sections 13, 20, 21 and 24 of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and includes Section 8 of the Cyber Crime Act.

In his FIR, he said 15 years ago, Mian Tariq Mehmood drugged him and made an ‘unethical’ video of him. He then tried to blackmail the judge with it.

Malik says Mehmood then sold it to PML-N leader Mian Raza a few months ago.

Nasir Janjua and others showed him that video and tried to blackmail him, he contended, adding that they pressured him to give that statement. However, he realised after watching Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders' press conference that they had tampered the video.

