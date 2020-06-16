Video showing robbers returning valuables to delivery man goes viral on social media

(@fidahassanain)

Two robbers returned valuables to the delivery man who lost control over himself and broke into tears when they looted him somewhere in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2020) A video showing robbers returning valuables to a delivery man in Karachi went viral on social media.

A delivery man who just delivered some food at a house somewhere in Karachi was going back to his bike parked in a street somewhere in Karachi when two robbers just approached him. The robbers were on the bike. One of the robbers got off the bike and snatched a bag and some rupees from the delivery man. The other robber was alert and he kept his bike on.

Meanwhile, the delivery boy broke into tears and lost control over loss of the hard-earned money and other valuables.

At this, the robbers returned him what they took from him, hugged him and took to their way.

The people on social media shared the video and made interesting comments as some said that the robbers belonged to good family and others said that it was genuinely surprising as robbers never showed up humanity ever.