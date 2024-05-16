Virtual Women Police Arrest Man Over Child Abuse
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM
The Virtual Women Police Station has arrested a man for allegedly abusing children aged 8 and 9 years
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Virtual Women Police Station has arrested a man for allegedly abusing children aged 8 and 9 years.
After receiving information on emergency helpline 15, the police rushed to the scene, took the accused into custody and registered a case against him.
Medical tests of children and the accused were conducted, which resulted in initiation of the legal action.
A spokesperson for Safe City said the Virtual Women Police Station was operational 24 hours a day to address all issues facing women, including harassment, domestic violence, forced marriages, and acid attacks. Women could contact the virtual police station by calling 15 in any emergency.
