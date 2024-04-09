Visual Storyteller Jimmy Nelson Visits Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM
Jimmy Nelson, a world-renowned visual storyteller based in Amsterdam had visited the Northern areas of Pakistan including the Kailash valley in Chitral and Baltoro glacier – one of the largest glaciers outside the Polar regions and near the world’s second highest mountain K2
The Embassy of Pakistan, the Netherlands had facilitated Nelson's visit to Pakistan with help of Pakistani authorities including Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar met Nelson at his studio in Amsterdam where he shared his stories and documentation from his visit and expressed the interest to visit other parts of Pakistan.
The Embassy of Pakistan, the Netherlands had facilitated Nelson’s visit to Pakistan with help of Pakistani authorities including Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar met Nelson at his studio in Amsterdam where he shared his stories and documentation from his visit and expressed the interest to visit other parts of Pakistan.
Nelson narrates his journeys through indigenous cultures and lives through the lens of his camera.
He has compiled three books of photography and stories including ‘Before They Pass Away’ and ‘Homage To Humanity.’ His work is also displayed as photo and immersive exhibitions in different parts of the world.
Jimmy Nelson calls Pakistan among the most beautiful destinations in the world. Pakistan was one of his first destinations as a young adventurer and photographer and he also visited the country recently.
Ambassador Tarar said that the Embassy with the help of Pakistani authorities would continue to promote tourism in Pakistan and looked forward to Nelson’s next visit.
