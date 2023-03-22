Volunteers training workshop for mosques security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Sargodha police organised a day long training workshop of volunteers aimed to deploy well trained volunteers for the mosques security along with police personnel during the month of Holy Ramadan.

The training instructors of Elite Force trained the volunteers during the work shop.

The DPO concern said on the occasion that police would utilize all possible resources to provide best and tight security to mosques across the District. The training workshop was attended by 180 volunteers.