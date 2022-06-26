UrduPoint.com

Votes Counting Underway For Sindh LG Polls Phase 1

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Votes counting underway for Sindh LG polls phase 1

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The voting process ended for the first phase of the local government elections in 14 districts from four divisions of Sindh being held on Sunday and the counting of votes is underway amid reports of violence and clashes in several districts.

The polling commenced at 8 am and continued until 5pm without any break. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced extending the voting time in areas where the polling was stopped due to some reason.

The 14 districts of Sindh include Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Tharparkar.

Elections in the rest of the districts of Sindh will be held on July 24, At least 21,298 candidates were in the field against 6,277 seats of 101 town committees, 23 municipal committees, 14 district councils, four municipal corporations, eleven town municipal corporations and 887 union councils and union committees.

Earlier in the day, the local body elections were postponed in a few wards due to misprinting (typographical errors) of the Names of candidates in the ballot papers, confirmed a spokesperson of the ECP.

He maintained that the ECP will issue a new schedule for elections on the seats and added that the investigation has been launched .

