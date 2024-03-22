Wah police busts gang involved in motorcycle snatching and street crimes

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Wah Cantonment Police on Friday successfully busted a gang involved in motorcycle snatching and street crimes in a significant breakthrough, resulting in the arrest of the ringleader, Hunzila and another member, Aurangzaib.

The apprehended individuals were found in possession of five stolen motorcycles, as well as various looted valuables and weapons commonly associated with criminal activities.

Additionally, the gang has admitted to their involvement in numerous robberies and snatching incidents within the area. The police have initiated a concerted effort to apprehend the remaining members of the gang, as confirmed by an official police spokesperson.