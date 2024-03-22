Wah Police Busts Gang Involved In Motorcycle Snatching And Street Crimes
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Wah Cantonment Police on Friday successfully busted a gang involved in motorcycle snatching and street crimes in a significant breakthrough, resulting in the arrest of the ringleader, Hunzila and another member, Aurangzaib.
The apprehended individuals were found in possession of five stolen motorcycles, as well as various looted valuables and weapons commonly associated with criminal activities.
Additionally, the gang has admitted to their involvement in numerous robberies and snatching incidents within the area. The police have initiated a concerted effort to apprehend the remaining members of the gang, as confirmed by an official police spokesperson.
Recent Stories
Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers
Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Draft policy to be prepared on production of LIQUID GAS from Thar coal: Minister7 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to ensure affordable food prices7 minutes ago
-
Two butchers held for selling meat at exorbitant rates7 minutes ago
-
'Plant for Pakistan' drive reviewed7 minutes ago
-
Tribunal dismisses appeal against acceptance of Yasmin Rashid's nomination papers7 minutes ago
-
Glacier skid in Naran valley damages eight hotels, road closed at multiple locations7 minutes ago
-
Over 170,000 food hampers provided to poor families in DG Khan7 minutes ago
-
Governor to confer civil awards to 15 individuals7 minutes ago
-
District Revenue Review Committee meeting emphasizes citizen services and agricultural issues7 minutes ago
-
Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers8 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police conducts crackdown on illegal Gold mining along Indus River17 minutes ago
-
AD&SJ plants sapling at Darul Aman17 minutes ago