Open Menu

Wah Police Busts Gang Involved In Motorcycle Snatching And Street Crimes

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Wah police busts gang involved in motorcycle snatching and street crimes

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Wah Cantonment Police on Friday successfully busted a gang involved in motorcycle snatching and street crimes in a significant breakthrough, resulting in the arrest of the ringleader, Hunzila and another member, Aurangzaib.

The apprehended individuals were found in possession of five stolen motorcycles, as well as various looted valuables and weapons commonly associated with criminal activities.

Additionally, the gang has admitted to their involvement in numerous robberies and snatching incidents within the area. The police have initiated a concerted effort to apprehend the remaining members of the gang, as confirmed by an official police spokesperson.

Related Topics

Police Wah Cantonment Criminals

Recent Stories

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings ..

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers

8 minutes ago
 Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3 ..

Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..

49 minutes ago
 Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

2 hours ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

3 hours ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

3 hours ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

3 hours ago
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

4 hours ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

6 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan