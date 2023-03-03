UrduPoint.com

Wajahat Malik's 'Jalavaan' Wins Three Awards At Chile's South Film Festival

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Wajahat Malik's 'Jalavaan' wins three awards at Chile's South film festival

After getting nomination as a finalist at the Cannes World Film Festival, Filmmaker Wajahat Malik's feature documentary has won triple honour at another international film festival at the South Film Arts and Academy Film Festival based in Rancagua, Chile

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :After getting nomination as a finalist at the Cannes World Film Festival, Filmmaker Wajahat Malik's feature documentary has won triple honour at another international film festival at the South Film Arts and academy Film Festival based in Rancagua, Chile.

'Jalavaan' won the Best Feature Documentary, Best Director in a Feature Documentary Film, and Best Cinematography in a Feature Documentary awards, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Jalavaan The Gypsy Gold Panners of the Karakoram is the debut feature documentary by Filmmaker and Adventurer Wajahat Malik.

The film offers a unique glimpse into the mysterious lives of the Jalavaan or the Sonewall tribe that pan on river banks for gold for a living.

The elusive and itinerant tribe offered rare access to the filmmaker on location in Hunza, Nagar and Chapursan valleys in Gilgit-Baltistan for this unique docudrama with stunning visuals.

Wajahat Malik, the director, expressed his satisfaction with the wins at the film festival.

-The triple award at the South Film Arts and Academy Film Festival is a little acknowledgment for the hard work, our team has put in to make this a reality.

In addition to the Best Feature Documentary Film award, the Cinematography award is particularly notable, which is a nod to the brilliant work of our Cinematographers Muhammad Oadeer and Waqar Arshad. Let these awards be a reminder of funding more academic research into the lives of this rare tribe to learn more about their anthropological value in the cultural spectrum of the region.

Find out more about the festival winners at the following link: https//:scafafest.wixsite.com/sfaaf/winners-7-2Eyebex Films is an Islamabad based production company founded by adventurer. filmmaker, and broadcaster Wajahat Malik. The film production company offers full-service film production services. specializing In adventure and tourism film making and shooting in remote and inaccessible parts across Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Film And Movies Company Rancagua Chile Gold Best

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz declares PML-N's readiness for electi ..

Maryam Nawaz declares PML-N's readiness for elections, takes jabs at PTI and Imr ..

21 minutes ago
 Students sit-ins, protests over Greek train traged ..

Students sit-ins, protests over Greek train tragedy

21 minutes ago
 Roy ton powers England to victory in 2nd Banglades ..

Roy ton powers England to victory in 2nd Bangladesh ODI

21 minutes ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh v England 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v England 2nd ODI scores

23 minutes ago
 Appearing in NAB court for crime of providing 100 ..

Appearing in NAB court for crime of providing 100 MW electricity to city: Sindh ..

23 minutes ago
 TECNO Reveals Groundbreaking Chameleon Coloring Te ..

TECNO Reveals Groundbreaking Chameleon Coloring Technology

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.