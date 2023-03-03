After getting nomination as a finalist at the Cannes World Film Festival, Filmmaker Wajahat Malik's feature documentary has won triple honour at another international film festival at the South Film Arts and Academy Film Festival based in Rancagua, Chile

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :After getting nomination as a finalist at the Cannes World Film Festival, Filmmaker Wajahat Malik's feature documentary has won triple honour at another international film festival at the South Film Arts and academy Film Festival based in Rancagua, Chile.

'Jalavaan' won the Best Feature Documentary, Best Director in a Feature Documentary Film, and Best Cinematography in a Feature Documentary awards, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Jalavaan The Gypsy Gold Panners of the Karakoram is the debut feature documentary by Filmmaker and Adventurer Wajahat Malik.

The film offers a unique glimpse into the mysterious lives of the Jalavaan or the Sonewall tribe that pan on river banks for gold for a living.

The elusive and itinerant tribe offered rare access to the filmmaker on location in Hunza, Nagar and Chapursan valleys in Gilgit-Baltistan for this unique docudrama with stunning visuals.

Wajahat Malik, the director, expressed his satisfaction with the wins at the film festival.

-The triple award at the South Film Arts and Academy Film Festival is a little acknowledgment for the hard work, our team has put in to make this a reality.

In addition to the Best Feature Documentary Film award, the Cinematography award is particularly notable, which is a nod to the brilliant work of our Cinematographers Muhammad Oadeer and Waqar Arshad. Let these awards be a reminder of funding more academic research into the lives of this rare tribe to learn more about their anthropological value in the cultural spectrum of the region.

Find out more about the festival winners at the following link: https//:scafafest.wixsite.com/sfaaf/winners-7-2Eyebex Films is an Islamabad based production company founded by adventurer. filmmaker, and broadcaster Wajahat Malik. The film production company offers full-service film production services. specializing In adventure and tourism film making and shooting in remote and inaccessible parts across Pakistan.