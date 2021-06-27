PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :District and Session Judge Jahanzeb Shinwari Sunday led a walk here at District Courts Haripur to raise awareness among people about cleanliness following the Peshawar High Court (PHC) directions of observing cleanliness week.

The participants of the walk were holding placards and banners inscribe with advisories highlighting the importance of cleanliness in human life.

Additional District and Session Judge Ali Gohar, Senior Civil Judge Ishfaq Ahmad, Adman and Senior Civil Judge Shamsul Hadi Salarzai, other judges, President Haripur Bar Association Muhib Ullah Qureshi, lawyers and other court staff were present on this occasion.

District and Session Judge Jahanzeb Shinwari said that cleanliness was half faith for the Muslims and we should play our role in keeping the environment clean.

Referring to the weekly clean-up drive, Jahanzeb Shinwari said that health and fitness were closely related to cleanliness.

He said that like other courts, the weekly cleanliness drive was also being observed in Haripur Courts from June 21 to June 26.

"We must take special care of cleanliness wherever we live, whether it is a public or private institution," Jahanzeb Shinwari added.