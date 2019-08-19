Walk held to raise awareness on Plant for Pakistan programme

The district administration Monday organized a walk to raise awareness among people about importance of 'Plant for Pakistan' programme and informed that 200000 saplings would be planted in the district under the ambitious project

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The district administration Monday organized a walk to raise awareness among people about importance of 'Plant for Pakistan' programme and informed that 200000 saplings would be planted in the district under the ambitious project.

People from civil society and officials of the district administration including District Nazim Muhammad Naseem Afridi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Shah Nawaz, Conservator Forest Syed Kamal, Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Ahmed Hoti participated in the walk.

The speakers said that over 40.5 million trees had been planted so far under the billion Tree Tsunami project in Kohat district and its success rate stood at 85 percent.

They said this year five million saplings would be planted across the province while only Kohat about 200000 saplings would be planted.

A comprehensive plan had been chalked out for protection and nurturing of those saplings and added that government departments including the forest department would be proactively took part to make the drive a success.

They said the forest department was providing free saplings to masses for plantation in this national programme, thus they urged people to come forward and vigorously took part in the drive to make the district clean and green.

Later, the participants prayed for success of Plant for Pakistan programme of the Prime Minister.