WAPDA Issues Inflows, Outflows Position In Rivers, Barrages, Dams

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

WAPDA issues inflows, outflows position in rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson of the authority, inflows and outflows in Indus River at Tarbela 21,300 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs and Kabul River at Nowshera was 8,600 cusecs and 8,600 cusecs while at Khairabad Bridge, inflows and outflows in the river was 16,100 cusecs and 16,100 cusecs respectively, Similarly, inflows and outflows in Jhelum River at Mangla were 7,900 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Chenab River at Marala were 5,700 cusecs and 2,000 cusecs.

In Jinnah Barrage, the inflows and outflows were 53,300 cusecs and 48,300 cusecs, Chashma (inflows 50,900 cusecs and outflows 43,000 cusecs), Taunsa (inflows 45,400 cusecs and outflows 40,700 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 36,400 cusecs and outflows 30,300 cusecs, Sukkur (inflows 32,000 cusecs and outflows 13,800 cusecs), Kotri (inflows 11,400 cusecs and outflows 500 cusecs), Trimmu (inflows 6,500 cusecs and outflow Nil cusecs while in Panjnad, the inflows were 3,900 cusecs and outflows were Nil.

Meanwhile, Tarbela Dam was operating at the level of 1496.60 feet against the minimum level of 1,398 and maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage on Monday morning was recorded 3.036 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1,125.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage today 0.946 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 640.90 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.038 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

