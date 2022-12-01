UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Issues Water Position In Rivers, Barrages, Dams

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 12:30 PM

WAPDA issues water position in rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued inflows and outflows of water in rivers at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Thursday morning.

According to a spokesman of the authority, the inflows and outflows in the Indus River at Tarbela were 22,700 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Kabul River at Nowshera were 8900 cusecs and 8,900 cusecs while at Khairabad Bridge it was 15,900 cusecs and 15900 cusecs respectively.

In Jehlum River at Mangla, the inflows and outflows were 10,300 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs while in Chenab at Marala, the inflows were 7,900 cusecs and outflows were 2,000 cusecs.

In Jinnah Barrage (Inflows 53,600 cusecs and Outflows 47,600 cusecs), Chashma (Inflows 47,000 cusecs and Outflows 51,000 cusecs), Taunsa (Inflows 47,800 cusecs and Outflows 38,800 cusecs), Guddu (Inflows 37,800 cusecs and Outflows 31400 cusecs) Sukkur (Inflows 29600 cusecs and Outflows 12200 cusecs) Kotri (Inflows 21700 cusecs and Outflows 8,300 cusecs) Trimmu (Inflows 2,500 cusecs and Outflow Nil cusecs) while in Panjnad the Inflows 4,700 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs respectively.

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1,398 feet, present level 1,508.53 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage today 3.608 million acre-feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1136.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage today 1.271 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.074 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah, and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera, and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

