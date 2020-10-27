UrduPoint.com
War Course Delegation Meets Chief Minister Sindh

Tue 27th October 2020

War Course delegation meets Chief Minister Sindh

A 226-member delegation of National Defence University (NDU) comprising participants of National Security and War Course led by Air Vice Marshal Sabahat Hussain called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Tuesday

A 226-member delegation of National Defence University (NDU) comprising participants of National Security and War Course led by Air Vice Marshal Sabahat Hussain called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Tuesday.

The chief minister in his speech briefed the visiting delegation about the development endeavors of his government in different sectors such as coal energy, health, road, education and law and order.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the mega projects have been launched on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

He pointed out Sir Aga Khan Bridge on River Indus at Jhirk-Mulakatiar, Hyderabad- Mirpurkhas Road, Thar Coal Mining and various others in the health sector.

He added that Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge in River Indus and Malir Expressway would be launched very soon on public-private-partnership PPP-mode.

The CM Sindh also presented the memento to the university head while the members of the delegation also presented their shield to the chief minister of Sindh.

