UrduPoint.com

WASA Urges Citizens For Judiciously Water Usage

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

WASA urges citizens for judiciously water usage

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on Tuesday urged the citizens to use water judiciously as the agency was facing water shortage due to increase in demand and power load-shedding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on Tuesday urged the citizens to use water judiciously as the agency was facing water shortage due to increase in demand and power load-shedding.

According to Managing Director (MD) WASA, Raja Shoukat Mehmood, the officers concerned had been directed to make all possible arrangements to ensure water supply in affected areas through tube wells. But, the operation of the tube wells was also affected due to power load-shedding, he added.

He said, there were problems in water supply due to continuous power outage.

It was necessary to run motors for water supply along with water treatment, he said adding, the load-shedding was affecting the operation of the pumping stations.

Water could not be stored in storage tanks and the citizens should be careful in using water. The citizens should also cooperate with WASA, he added.

The officers were instructed to ensure water supply particularly to the most affected areas through water boozers and utilize all available resources to address complaints of the citizens.

The MD appealed the citizens to conserve water and avoid injudicious use of water. While water utility services were making efforts to provide clean drinking water, it was also duty of the consumers to use water carefully, he added.

The MD said, the agency was receiving water from Rawal dam and Khanpur dam while over 400 tube wells were also being used to supply water to the citizens.

395

Related Topics

Shortage Water Dam Rawalpindi Khanpur All From

Recent Stories

Digital Publishers Condemn Harassment of Digital J ..

Digital Publishers Condemn Harassment of Digital Journalists

3 minutes ago
 Russia Developing New Foreign Policy Concept - For ..

Russia Developing New Foreign Policy Concept - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 US Birth Rate in 2021 Up 1% in First Increase Sinc ..

US Birth Rate in 2021 Up 1% in First Increase Since 2014 - CDC

2 minutes ago
 1122 continues dousing operation at Koh-e-Suleman ..

1122 continues dousing operation at Koh-e-Suleman hill

3 minutes ago
 MEPCO issues 4417 single phase meters to replace d ..

MEPCO issues 4417 single phase meters to replace dead, faulty meters

3 minutes ago
 PPP AJK chapter to launch protest for showing soli ..

PPP AJK chapter to launch protest for showing solidarity with Yasin Malik

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.