Water Inflow In Major Rivers Jumps To 537,300 Cusecs

Sun 14th July 2019 | 07:40 PM

Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 537,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Water inflow in major rivers on Sunday further jumped to 537,300 cusecs due to monsoon season and melting of snow in the catchment areas of the rivers.

According to the data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in river Indus at Tarbela was recorded as 299,700 cusecs against outflow of 160,000 cusecs.

Water inflow in the River Jhelum at Mangla was recorded as 62,200 cusecs against outflow of 12,000 cusecs.

Similarly, water inflow in the Kabul River at Nowshera was recorded as 92,200 cusecs and 53,000 cusecs at Marala.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1467.42 feet, which was 81.42 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1161.50 feet, which was 121.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 240,400, 223,300 and 72,300 cusecs respectively.

The total water storage stood at 4.373 million acre feet (MAF).

