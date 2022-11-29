Water supply restored into Waran Canal to help farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Water supply has been restored into the Waran Canal in order to help growers cultivate wheat.

The authorities concerned had suspended water release into the canal after a distributary (RD 11-500) was affected again when water was discharged into the channel soon after recent flooding that wreaked havoc with infrastructure and standing crops in the district.

According to the district administration, the affected portion was repaired again and water has been restored which would facilitate farmers of the area to use it for irrigation purposes.

The Waran Canal System is meant to supply year-round irrigation to thousands of acres in Tank, enabling farmers to increase the production of agricultural goods.

The restoration of water supply into the canal has sent waves of jubilation among people of the area especially villages of Jattatar belt for which the Waran Canal serves as a sole source for irrigating their lands.

Farmers of the area especially those hailing from Jattatar belt have welcomed the move and hoped that authorities concerned would continue taking such people-friendly initiatives and make efforts for resolving problems being faced by people of the area which was heavily dependent on farming.